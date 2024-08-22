ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Video Doesn't Show Hindu Prof Being Made to Resign & Recite Quran in Bangladesh

The claim adds false communal angle. This video shows Dr Abdul Bashir, Dean of Dhaka University who is Muslim.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a man reciting an Islamic prayer inside a office of a professor while several people surround him is going viral online.

The claim states that it a Hindu professor was forced to recite Quran by Muslim students while they made him resign from his post in Dhaka University.

The claim adds false communal angle. This video shows Dr Abdul Bashir, Dean of Dhaka University who is Muslim.

An archive can be seen here.

(source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim has added a false communal angle. This video shows Dr Abdul Bashir, the Dean of Dhaka University, who belongs to the Muslim community, being made to resign by students.

Also Read

How Bangladesh Unrest Is Being Used to Spread Anti-Muslim Hatred in India

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to the original video shared on YouTube.

  • This was shared by Bangladeshi news agency Maasranga News on 19 August.

  • The title and description stated that it shows the resignation of the Dean of the Faculty of Arts of Dhaka University.

  • It also mentions that he was also made to recite the Quran.

  • Taking a cue, we looked for other reports about this incident and ran a relevant keyword search on Google using 'dean of Dhaka University resign, recites Quran' and this led us to several reports.

  • The Financial Express, Dhaka Tribune, United News of Bangladesh, Dhaka Post and Times Now shared this incident and identified the dean as Dr Abdul Bashir, who is Muslim and not a Hindu professor, as claimed.

  • Some of the reports also carried a screenshot from the video and stated that on 19 August, the students staged a protest demanding Professor Bashir's resignation. Following his resignation, they gathered at the dean's office to recite the Quran.

The claim adds false communal angle. This video shows Dr Abdul Bashir, Dean of Dhaka University who is Muslim.

The report is from 19 August 2024.

(Source: Dhaka Tribune/Screenshot)

  • According to Dhaka Tribune, AB Jubayer, co-coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, was present at the protest who alleged that Dr Bashir was involved in attacks on students of Dhaka University and had previously sought to punish students who joined a Quran recitation program on campus during Ramadan.

Conclusion: A false communal angle is being added to an incident of the Dean resigning from Dhaka University amid the students' protests.

Several similar claims about Hindu teachers and professors being removed from jobs have gone viral and The Quint's WebQoof team is looking for leads to debunk them. If you have any information about them, please reach out on webqoof@thequint.com.

Also Read

Video of Electrocution Incident From Bangladesh Shared With False Communal Angle

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Bangladesh   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×