ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, Viral Video Does Not Show a Hindu Teacher Being Made to Resign in Bangladesh

The video shows Taufiq Islam, a municipal engineer, forced to resign after cigarettes were found in his office.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing a a man stapling a pack of cigarette box on another man's shirt is going viral online to claim that it shows Muslim students forcefully making a Hindu teacher resign from their position in Bangladesh.

The video shows Taufiq Islam, a municipal engineer, forced to resign after cigarettes were found in his office.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be viewed here and here.)

What's the truth?: There is no communal angle involved in this incident.

  • The video shows Taufiq Islam, a municipal executive engineer, who was forced to resign after cigarette packs were found in his office.

Also Read

How Bangladesh Unrest Is Being Used to Spread Anti-Muslim Hatred in India

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and this led us to a report shared by Bangladeshi news website Bdnews24.

  • This was shared on 21 August and it carried a snapshot from the viral video.

  • The report stated that it a group forced a government official at Chapainawabganj municipality to resign after they found two packs of cigarettes in his office drawer on 19 August.

  • According to the report, the official was identified as Taufiq Islam, an executive engineer with the civic body who is not a Hindu, as claimed.

  • More reports by Bangladeshi media outlets about this incident can be seen here and here.

The video shows Taufiq Islam, a municipal engineer, forced to resign after cigarettes were found in his office.

There is no communal angle involved in this incident.

(Source: Website/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A fake communal angle is being added to share a video where an official is being made to resign in Bangladesh.

Also Read

Video Doesn't Show Hindu Prof Being Made to Resign & Recite Quran in Bangladesh

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×