Old Video of Youth League Raising Anti-Hindu Slogans Passed Off as Recent

A video of a News18 India report is being shared on the internet to claim that the Muslim league raised anti-Hindu slogans during their recent support rally for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad.

What have users said?: Those sharing it have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Muslim League rally in Wayanad supporting Rahul Gandhi. "Burn Hindus alive." "Hang Hindus in temples." "You will not be able to read Ramayana." These slogans are not from Pakistan. They are from Kerala, India! These slogans were raised by the youth wing of Muslim League."