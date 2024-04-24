Fact-Check: Old Video of News18 Report on IUML Rally in Kerala Shared as Recent

A video of News18 India's coverage of a rally where 'anti-Hindu' slogans were reportedly raised is being shared on social media platforms.
The rally allegedly took place in Kerala.
Those sharing claimed that the rally was taken out by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's member, the Muslim League.
Who shared it?: Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) -State Vice President of Andhra Pradesh shared this claim.
This post recorded 11.3K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this video recent?: While this coverage did take place on News18's Hindi channel, it is not recent.
The channel reported this on 26 July 2023. The coverage was about the Indian Union Muslim League taking out a rally with inflammatory slogans against the Hindu community in Kasargod, Kerala.
The news anchor hit out at the INDIA bloc for having IUML, as a part of its alliance.
How did we find out?: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search on YouTube using "we will burn hindus alive kasargod news18 india aman chopra" and came across News18's video from 26 July 2023.
News18 reported that a rally by Kerala's 'Muslim League' party took out a rally and used inflammatory slogans against the Hindu community.
The channel questioned the INDIA bloc's principle of secularism for having a political party that practices 'Hindu hatred.'
The channel also remarked that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also called the Muslim League 'secular.'
We looked for more news reports on this incident. Financial Express and FirstPost reported on 26 July 2023 about the rally.
Financial Express noted that during a protest rally against the Manipur violence in Kanhangad, Kasaragod district, members of the Muslim League chanted slogans threatening to hang Hindus in front of temples and burn them alive.
FirstPost reported that the Muslim Youth League issued a statement after the incident, announcing the suspension of Abdul Salman, a party member and Kanhangad-native, who raised the slogan.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old video is being shared as recent rally from Kerala.
