No, This Video Doesn’t Show IUML Supporters Wearing Pakistani Jersey in Kerala

A video of a massive crowd wearing green-coloured jerseys is being shared with a claim that it shows supporters of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) donning Pakistan cricket team's jersey in Kerala.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "Unbelievable scenes in Kasaragod, Kerala, as some celebrate the opening of a Muslim League office donning Pakistan cricket jerseys. Mr. @pinarayivijayan, has Kerala been unofficially ceded to Pakistan by your party already? This is outrageous!."
Hints in the viral video: We noticed that the word "Arangadi" was seen written on people's jerseys. For the unversed, Arangadi is a village located in the Kasaragod district in Kerala.
What did the original video show?: We searched for 'IUML Arangadi' on social media platforms and came across a Facebook page with the same name. The same video was published on 29 June.
Team WebQoof found other visuals where people were seen donning the same jerseys. We noticed that the word 'IUML' was written on the left sleeve and a crescent moon could also be spotted on the jersey.
The word 'Arangadi' can be seen written.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
Comparison cleared further doubts: On comparing the official Pakistani jersey with the one seen in the viral video, we could conclude that they were several glaring differences between the both.
Conclusion: It is evident that people in the viral were not donning Pakistan cricket team's jersey.
