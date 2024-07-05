ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, This Video Doesn’t Show IUML Supporters Wearing Pakistani Jersey in Kerala

The video showed people wearing jerseys that said "Arangadi", which is a village located in Kerala.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video of a massive crowd wearing green-coloured jerseys is being shared with a claim that it shows supporters of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) donning Pakistan cricket team's jersey in Kerala.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "Unbelievable scenes in Kasaragod, Kerala, as some celebrate the opening of a Muslim League office donning Pakistan cricket jerseys. Mr. @pinarayivijayan, has Kerala been unofficially ceded to Pakistan by your party already? This is outrageous!."

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar such claims can be viewed here, here, and here.)

Are these claims true?: The viral claim is misleading as it shows IUML supporters wearing a green jersey that said 'Arangadi' and not the official Pakistani jersey.

Hints in the viral video: We noticed that the word "Arangadi" was seen written on people's jerseys. For the unversed, Arangadi is a village located in the Kasaragod district in Kerala.

The word "Arangadi" was written on people's jerseys.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

What did the original video show?: We searched for 'IUML Arangadi' on social media platforms and came across a Facebook page with the same name. The same video was published on 29 June.

  • Team WebQoof found other visuals where people were seen donning the same jerseys. We noticed that the word 'IUML' was written on the left sleeve and a crescent moon could also be spotted on the jersey.

  • Swipe right to view all images.

  • The word 'Arangadi' can be seen written.

    (Source: Facebook/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Comparison cleared further doubts: On comparing the official Pakistani jersey with the one seen in the viral video, we could conclude that they were several glaring differences between the both.

A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: It is evident that people in the viral were not donning Pakistan cricket team's jersey.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Kerala   Fact Check   IUML 

