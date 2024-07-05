No, This Video Doesn’t Show IUML Supporters Wearing Pakistani Jersey in Kerala

A video of a massive crowd wearing green-coloured jerseys is being shared with a claim that it shows supporters of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) donning Pakistan cricket team's jersey in Kerala.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "Unbelievable scenes in Kasaragod, Kerala, as some celebrate the opening of a Muslim League office donning Pakistan cricket jerseys. Mr. @pinarayivijayan, has Kerala been unofficially ceded to Pakistan by your party already? This is outrageous!."