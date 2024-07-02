Did Rahul Gandhi Call Hindus 'Violent'? No, His Attack Was Against BJP, RSS

A video of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress' Rahul Gandhi is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows him targeting the entire Hindu community.

What did he say?: In the 11-second-long clip, Gandhi could be heard saying in Hindi, "Those who call themselves Hindu keep talking about violence, hate, and falsehood 24 hours a day."

Who shared it?: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the video with a caption that said, "Sheer audacity of LoP ⁦@RahulGandhi to call everyone who calls himself Hindu as “hinsak”/violent shows ⁦@INCIndia⁩’s hatred and contempt towards Hindus. Also consistent with Hindu hate of his INDI Alliance partners. Hypocrisy in claiming “Mohabbat ki Dukaan” exposed."