Prank Video Viral as Real Clip of ‘Muslim Man Urinating on Pork’ in Netherlands

A video of a man, whose back is turned to the camera, standing in front of a supermarket's meat section has gone viral on the internet.
In the video, the cameraperson is heard saying "We don't eat pork!" while the other appears to be urinating on the meats kept on a rack.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a Muslim immigrant in The Netherlands, urinating on pork, which is a prohibited food in Islam.
At the time of writing this report, this X (formerly Twitter) post by British politician Paul Golding had gathered over 11 lakh views.
Is it true?: No. It is a prank video filmed by Dutch content creator Danny Derix.
How did we find out?: Under one of the claims, we came across several X users commenting that the video was not a real one, and that "content creators are getting out of control"
Here, one user reposted a Dutch users comment, mentioning that it was a prank video by a Dutch content creator who had shared it on TikTok, sharing several screenshots.
The screenshots showed a TikTok account with the username '@buurtwachtt', which translates to 'neighbourhood watch' in Dutch.
We looked the username up, and came across an Instagram account for Danny Derix, which had a link to a behind-the-scenes video of the viral video.
This led us to Buurtwacht's YouTube channel, where Derix published a video titled 'I Fooled The Whole World...' in Dutch.
Derix addresses the viral claim in the first minute of this video, mentioning that it was a "prank to play a trick on the world."
The translated transcript of this video shows Derix saying that he did not even use a water bottle to pretend he was urinating, but only added sounds effects which he recorded on his phone at home.
Derix explained that he only did it as a prank, to show people that "everything an be fake on the internet" and "how easy it is to spread fake news."
Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who is known for his hardliner anti-Islamic stance, had also shared the video. Referring to this, Derix said someone like Wilders shared it "unthinkingly" and indiscriminately, showing how easy it was to fool people.
Conclusion: A prank video by a Dutch content creator is being shared with a false communal angle, which falsely claims that it shows a Muslim immigrant urinating on pork in the Netherlands.
