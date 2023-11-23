Geert Wilders, Far-Right Leader Who Supported Nupur Sharma, Wins Dutch Elections

The 60-year-old politician started his career in the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), but left citing mainly that the party has a mild perspective of Muslims. He was also against the inclusion of Turkey in the European Union (EU). The far-right leader is known for his staunch anti-Islamic stance, despite his softened comments during the campaigning.

Earlier, around the time of Ramadan in 2021, the right-wing populist leader had also attacked Islam on twitter or X, bringing in condemnation from Turkish government officials. In 2022, Wilders backed up Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad.