Edited Photo of Joe Biden Eating Ice- Cream in Ukraine Goes Viral!
Two old and different images have been put together to create this viral image.
An edited photograph showing United States President Joe Biden eating ice-cream is going viral on social media with a claim that he was spotted doing so in front of a shop in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Biden made an unannounced trip to Kyiv on Monday, 20 February and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ahead of the first anniversary of the Ukraine war.
What about the original photo?: The picture has been morphed using an old photo of Biden and a picture of a shop in Kyiv.
Biden dates back to May 2021 and is from Ohio, United States of America (USA).
Another picture shows a hand holding a hotdog in front of a shop in Kyiv instead of Biden's picture.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on different search engines and found the original pictures.
IMAGE 1:
On conducting a reverse image search on Google, we came across the original picture of Biden from 27 May 2021. This was uploaded by Reuters.
The description stated that Biden was clicked eating an ice-cream during his visit to Cleveland, Ohio in May 2021.
IMAGE 2:
We performed a reverse image search on Yandex and came across the original picture of the shop seen in the viral image.
The original picture was shared on a search-and-discovery mobile application Foursquare City Guide on 24 October 2017.
The name of the shop can be seen in the Ukrainian language in the image as 'Київська перепічка'.
We compared the two images to spot similarities.
We also looked for the shop on Google Maps and found it in Kyiv as 'Kyivska Perepichka' on translating.
Conclusion: An altered photo of Joe Biden is being shared with a false claim that says he was seen enjoying an ice-cream in Kyiv, Ukraine.
