Russia-Ukraine War: What Biden Imposing Sanctions Against Wagner Means for PMCs

The US military had relied on conscription till the middle of the Cold War. Since conscript tenures were short, most troops weren’t well-trained. As the Cold War ended (1991), the US shifted to a volunteer army which retains troops much longer, their training is protracted and expensive, and their value, therefore, is higher.

But since the military also has many tedious and menial tasks, it was felt that using well-trained troops for such work was a waste of specialist manpower and affected morale. Consequently, the Reagan administration transferred some of the military’s basic and maintenance work to appropriate private civilian contractors.

The Cold War’s end also led to a perception that a large standing military was not required since widespread, high-intensity, protracted wars were unlikely. The review by then Secretary of Defense Les Aspin recommended (1993) that the Army and the Navy be downsized. But soon, the US was embroiled in Iraq (1991) and Kosovo (1998), which imposed an expansion of the scale and role of civilian contractors.

Demography was another factor. Contrary to popular belief, women were not initially inducted into the US armed forces to address gender equality. Given the US’s demography (Yr-2000: 28 crores population, with 13.9% in the 15-25 yrs age cohort) and the fact it was a volunteer force, women were needed to make up the paucity of able-bodied young men.