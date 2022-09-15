Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Minor Accident, No Serious Injuries Reported
"The President was examined by a doctor and no serious injuries were detected," a spokesperson said.
The vehicle carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy collided with a motorist as his motorcade was passing through Kyiv, a spokesperson stated on Thursday, 15 September, AFP reported.
The President was not seriously injured in the accident. "In Kyiv, a passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles," spokesman Sergiy Nikiforov said in his statement.
"Medics accompanying the President provided the driver of the passenger car with emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance. The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were detected. The law enforcement officers will investigate all the circumstances of the accident."
Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address, said that he had just returned from locations around Kharkiv, and that almost the entire area is "de-occupied" after a counteroffensive to push back Russian troops. The war in Ukraine has been going on for more than 200 days.
"It was an unprecedented movement of our soldiers – the Ukrainians once again managed to do what many thought was impossible," Zelenskyy said.
Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, reportedly spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I have the feeling we are still far away from peace. I would be lying if I would say it could happen soon. I have no illusion; at the present moment the chances of a peace deal are minimal," Guterres said.
Scholz, talking about whether Putin thought it was a mistake to start the war, said, "Sadly, I cannot tell you that the impression has grown that it was a mistake to begin this war."
