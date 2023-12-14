Join Us On:
Video Doesn't Show MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav Speaking Against 'Anti-India' Slogans

The video shows BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma speaking against those raising 'anti-India' slogans and not Dr Mohan Yadav.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Video Doesn't Show MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav Speaking Against 'Anti-India' Slogans
A video showing a man speaking against people who raise 'anti-India' slogans and issuing 'warnings' to Muslims is going viral on social media.

The users are identifying him as the newly elected chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(More archives to similar posts can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video does not show Yadav.

  • It actually dates back to August 2021 and shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Rameshwar Sharma.

Clip of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Breaking Down Falsely Linked to MP CM Appointment

What led us to the truth?: A keyword search led us to a report published on ETV Bharat on 23 August 2021.

  • It carried visuals of the same person seen in the viral video.

  • The report identified him as BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and stated that Sharma's statements has stirred a row in the state.

  • Sharma was reacting to the incident where several people allegedly chanted "anti-India" slogans on the occasion of Moharram.

  • He mentioned that those who raise anti-national slogans will be crushed by the government.

The video shows Rameshwar Sharma.

(Source: ETV Bharat/Screenshot)

  • Moreover, we did not find any other report about Yadav making such similar statements.

  • We also found a picture of Sharma and Yadav together on Sharma's official Instagram account, here it is evident that these are two different people.

We also compared the two individuals and concluded that the viral video does not show Yadav.

Comparison between Rameshwar Sharma (left) and Dr Mohan Yadav (right).

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

The same video went viral in May 2023 where Sharma was misidentified as a district collector from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. You can read our story here.

Conclusion: A video of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma making controversial statements with users misidentifying him as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

No, Mayawati Didn't Extend BSP's Support to BJP For 2023 Madhya Pradesh Election

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

