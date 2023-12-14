Video Doesn't Show MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav Speaking Against 'Anti-India' Slogans

A video showing a man speaking against people who raise 'anti-India' slogans and issuing 'warnings' to Muslims is going viral on social media.
The users are identifying him as the newly elected chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav.
What led us to the truth?: A keyword search led us to a report published on ETV Bharat on 23 August 2021.
It carried visuals of the same person seen in the viral video.
The report identified him as BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and stated that Sharma's statements has stirred a row in the state.
Sharma was reacting to the incident where several people allegedly chanted "anti-India" slogans on the occasion of Moharram.
He mentioned that those who raise anti-national slogans will be crushed by the government.
Moreover, we did not find any other report about Yadav making such similar statements.
We also found a picture of Sharma and Yadav together on Sharma's official Instagram account, here it is evident that these are two different people.
We also compared the two individuals and concluded that the viral video does not show Yadav.
The same video went viral in May 2023 where Sharma was misidentified as a district collector from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. You can read our story here.
Conclusion: A video of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma making controversial statements with users misidentifying him as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.
