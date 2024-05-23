Old Video of Mohan Bhagwat 'Praising Congress' Falsely Linked to 2024 Elections

The fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded on Monday, 20 May. Following this, a video of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat praising the role of Congress in India's independence went viral on social media where users claimed this video to be recent.

What is he saying?: Bhagwat says, "The people in our country have little political awareness. They do know who is in power and the significance of power. But there should be political awareness among the people of this country. And that is why a major movement in the form of the Congress emerged across the country. It also involved many great men who continue to inspire our lives today. And that movement set the common people on the path to freedom. It contributed majorly to our independence movement."