Jobless, Poor, Desperate: Who Will MGNREGA Workers in Haryana Vote For?

“Instead of empowering the poor, the government is suppressing their voice. We are neither getting any support from the government nor are we getting any work through MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), said 38-year-old Krishna. She is a MGNREGA worker from Nighdu village in Karnal district of Haryana, where Lok Sabha elections are due on 25 March.

Former Haryana chief minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar will be contesting from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency in these elections.

MGNREGA, which was launched by the Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in 2006, guarantees 100 days of paid employment to rural households, which demand work and are willing to do unskilled manual work, in a year. The objective of the programme was to provide livelihood security to people living in rural areas through guaranteed paid work.