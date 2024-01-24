Message of Compassion and Restraint: 4 Takeaways From RSS Chief's Ayodhya Speech

22 January 2024, is no longer a date on the calendar; it's etched into the soul of India. During the Pranpratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a potent political movement, once a challenger, ascended to the throne, wielding the twin forces of faith and popular will.
The historic day marked the melding of three powerful currents: the yearning of millions, the might of the state, and the bedrock of Hindutva ideology, embodied by the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and, most significantly, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.
His 11-minute address, steeped in the rhetoric of unity and cultural reawakening, hinted at the direction India might take. In the tectonic shift of Ayodhya, ignoring the tremors is no option, regardless of one's political pedigree. Sure, PM Modi held the mic, but the truly fascinating whispers came from Bhagwat.
The RSS chief, usually breathing saffron fire, surprised all with a melody of inclusivity and restraint. His message, the most nuanced and balanced of the day, hinted at a potential bridge—an olive branch to minorities and dissenters, or a cunning power play in disguise? Only time will reveal the orchestration, but amidst the celebratory crescendo, one must listen beyond the binaries.
Hindu Pride And Nationalism Are Non-negotiable
In Ayodhya's golden light, the RSS chief painted the Ram Mandir's consecration as more than just bricks and mortar; it was a cultural coronation, a reclamation of "Bharat's Swa."
Bhagwat, his voice echoing millions, declared this a resurgence of identity, a victory not just for Ram Lalla but for the ideology that championed him. In his words, Ram's return wasn't a mere stone's throw; it was a cultural earthquake and a rewriting of India's story.
But this was not just a temple revival; it was an RSS and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) flag firmly planted, waving the banner of a resurgent Hindu nationalism.
One thing is clear: under Ayodhya's sun, the RSS has claimed its biggest ideological victory, which it has championed since the time of its inception.
He didn't shy away from proclaiming Hindu pride, a sentiment ingrained in the very soil of Ayodhya. This pride, he said, is non-negotiable and the bedrock of Indian civilisation.
But Bhagwat acknowledged the limitations of dwelling solely on past victories. "This is not just a day of celebration," he cautioned. "It's a beginning."
His words were a firm but gentle nudge towards a way forward. This is the crux of his message: an unwavering affirmation of Hindu identity intertwined with a pragmatic call for progress. He understands that clinging to the glories of Ayodhya is not enough.
While the flames of pride burn bright, the embers of inclusivity and modernity must also glow. India's future lies not in the monolithic echo of Hindu identity but in the harmony of its diverse voices. Bhagwat's nuanced speech suggested the RSS recognises this. It's time for the saffron robes to embrace not just the chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and the declaration that Ram Rajya is built, but also the whispers of a united, equitable India where progress marches hand-in-hand with pride.
In the hallowed grounds of Ayodhya, amidst the triumphant chorus of faith, a call for moving forward was issued.
Message of Compassion, Restraint, and Moving Forward
While pride and vindication could have easily dominated the day, Bhagwat chose a path less traveled, urging the nation to embrace compassion and unity. as the cornerstones of its future.
His message stands in stark contrast to the sharp edges of division that often mark religious and political discourse in India as he urged Hindus to "walk along with everyone else."
"All are ours," he proclaimed, dissolving the barriers of prejudice and paving the way for genuine inclusivity. Bhagwat's emphasis on"compassion" is a balm to the wounds of social injustices and religious tensions that have plagued India for far too long. He urged us to"run to serve" those in need, regardless of their faith or background.
This selfless act of service transcends political agendas and personal biases, weaving a powerful thread of empathy into the fabric of society. The road to unity, however, demands sanyam (patience, restraint). Recognising that differences in beliefs are inevitable, he encouraged us to approach them with respect and understanding. "It isn't necessary that we are always correct," he said, a refreshing humility that invites dialogue and collaboration instead of confrontation.
The air thrummed with the chants of "Jai Shri Ram" in Ayodhya, but amidst the triumphant celebrations, the RSS chief struck a different chord.
While the Ram Mandir stood as a symbol of victory, he urged the nation to shift its gaze beyond the past. "In Ram Rajya," he proclaimed, "we will have to stop fighting over petty issues."
This wasn't just a call for political unity; it was a plea for social harmony, a rejection of the divisive narratives that often fracture India's diverse tapestry. His message wasn't one of mere tolerance, but of active engagement. He spoke of "moving forward with truth, compassion, wisdom, discipline, and charity." These are not abstract ideals, but the bricks and mortar of a just and harmonious society.
Truth demands that we confront past injustices and build a future free from discrimination. Compassion compels us to reach out to those who are different, to bridge the divides that separate us. Wisdom guides us towards solutions that prioritise the common good, not narrow agendas. Discipline makes sure that reason and restraint, rather than impulsiveness and rage, are what drive our actions.
And lastly, charity reminds us that our progress is intertwined with the progress of others, that giving back is not just a duty, but a path to shared prosperity. Bhagwat's vision for Ram Rajya is not one of singular dominance, but of collective upliftment. He emphasised the need to "give up greed and stay disciplined," acknowledging that commitment to the greater good must temper individual ambitions. This is a stark contrast to the "us vs them" mentality that often fuels social and political tensions.
Mohan Bhagwat's Ayodhya speech wasn't just a celebration of a temple; it was a manifesto for a nation on the cusp of a new chapter.
[The author teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata, and is a columnist (He tweets at @sayantan_gh.) This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.]
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)