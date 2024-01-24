Message of Compassion and Restraint: 4 Takeaways From RSS Chief's Ayodhya Speech

Truth demands that we confront past injustices and build a future free from discrimination. Compassion compels us to reach out to those who are different, to bridge the divides that separate us. Wisdom guides us towards solutions that prioritise the common good, not narrow agendas. Discipline makes sure that reason and restraint, rather than impulsiveness and rage, are what drive our actions.

And lastly, charity reminds us that our progress is intertwined with the progress of others, that giving back is not just a duty, but a path to shared prosperity. Bhagwat's vision for Ram Rajya is not one of singular dominance, but of collective upliftment. He emphasised the need to "give up greed and stay disciplined," acknowledging that commitment to the greater good must temper individual ambitions. This is a stark contrast to the "us vs them" mentality that often fuels social and political tensions.

Mohan Bhagwat's Ayodhya speech wasn't just a celebration of a temple; it was a manifesto for a nation on the cusp of a new chapter.

