‘PM Modi Was Right, Not the Time for War’: French Prez Emmanuel Macron at UNGA

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, 20 September, told world leaders at the UN General Assembly session that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right when he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the time for war.

Modi, who met Putin last week on the sidelines of the 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, had told the Russian leader that "today's era is not of war".

He has spoken to Putin several times over the phone regarding this issue and underlined the importance of democracy, diplomacy and dialogue.