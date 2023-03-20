Why India-Japan Ties Are Immune To Mutual Disagreements On Russia-Ukraine War

Indian and Japanese responses to Russia’s war in Ukraine have differed and Prime Minister Kishida, as this year’s chair of the G-7, will look to garner some support for the grouping’s strong opposition to the Ukraine conflict from G-20 chair Prime Minister Modi. The meeting of G-20 Foreign Ministers in New Delhi earlier this month ended without a consensus on the war after China joined Russia in refusing to support a demand for Moscow to cease hostilities. While Japan has spoken of its desire to “lead the world’s efforts” to support Ukraine, India, a longtime ally of Russia, has refrained from condemning the conflict.

While the Japanese PM visit might be primarily to discuss this issue, the differing positions do not affect the bilateral relations which is now broad-based and now hinges significantly on security and economic issues and also has a regional engagement in the form of the Quad.

More convergence is likely among the two allies on China and the Indo-Pacific. Tokyo has described China as “the greatest strategic challenge that Japan has ever faced” in its new National Security Strategy (NSS) released in December 2022. At the same time, China has continued its aggressive posture against India in the border areas which started during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, not to forget its belligerence in Taiwan and the South China sea which directly impacts Japan.

To counter growing Chinese influence through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the region, both countries have expressed interest in setting up joint infrastructure development projects abroad. With China as the common threat, security cooperation between the two countries is only likely to deepen further.