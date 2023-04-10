Did Presidency College Organise Iftar Party But Didn't Allow Saraswati Puja? No!

A set of two images showing people breaking their fast during an 'iftar party' is going viral with a claim that this party was organised at Presidency University, Kolkata where the celebration of Saraswati Puja was allegedly not permitted.

Who shared the claim?: Several social media users along with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson from West Bengal, Keya Ghosh and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Organiser Weekly also shared the claim.