Did Presidency College Organise Iftar Party But Didn't Allow Saraswati Puja? No!
This Iftar party occurred at Eden Hindu Hostel, where Saraswati Puja also happens yearly.
A set of two images showing people breaking their fast during an 'iftar party' is going viral with a claim that this party was organised at Presidency University, Kolkata where the celebration of Saraswati Puja was allegedly not permitted.
Who shared the claim?: Several social media users along with Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson from West Bengal, Keya Ghosh and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Organiser Weekly also shared the claim.
How did we find out the truth?: Ghosh's tweet carried a screenshot of a Facebook user's post. We found that post on Facebook.
It was uploaded by a user named Irfan Sadique on 5 April.
This post carried the same viral photos and the location was tagged as Eden Hindu Hostel.
The caption of the post read, "Iftar at Dawat, Eden Hindu Hostel, (Presidency University)."
Locating the campus on Google Maps: We located the Eden Hindu campus in Kolkata on Google Maps and compared the videos and images with the viral images.
This confirmed that the Iftar Party had taken place in the campus and not at Presidency University.
(Note: Swipe to check more comparisons.)
This screenshot for comparison was taken from a video uploaded on Google maps.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
More pictures of the same location.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Social media posts about Saraswati Puja: We found Facebook posts shared by Sadique about Saraswati Puja being held in Eden Hindu Hostel.
He posted pictures on 6 April of the Puja and dismissed the claims about communal angle given to the viral post.
The caption stated that Iftar Majlish (celebrations) was hosted at the hostel on 5 April likewise, Saraswati Puja is also organised at the same place.
(Note: Swipe to see pictures of the Puja at the hostel.)
This picture of Saraswati puja at Eden Hindu Hostel was posted by Sadique on FB.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
Puja took place at the same place at the ground of Hindu hostel when Iftar party happened.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
Students living at the Eden Hindu Hostel had also organised Saraswati Puja.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
We also found a video posted by Sadique on 7 April where he clarifies that the students of Presidency College’s Eden Hindu hostel have celebrated Saraswati Puja every year in the past just like they held an Iftar party.
He says, "The fact is that the Presidency campus does not allow any celebrations in its ground; however, celebrations (of all festivals) do take place in the hostel grounds and it’s not something new."
He also adds that the BJP is spreading misinformation about this matter.
We found more Facebook posts about the celebration of Saraswati Puja at the Eden Hindu Hostel on 26 January.
We found a video showing the hostel's ground where the Puja took place.
The video's caption stated that residents at Eden Hindu Hostel organised Saraswati Puja.
The location also matches where the Iftar party was held at the hostel.
(Note: Swipe to view the comparisons.)
Both the celebrations took place at Eden Hindu Hostel, Kolkata.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
The video was shot at the ground of Eden Hindu Hostel.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
We also reached out to a student from Presidency University who, under the terms of anonymity, told us that both the Saraswati Puja and iftar party were celebrated at the Eden Hindu Hostel, Kolkata and not at the Presidency College campus.
Reports about Puja at the Presidency University: Several reports from January about Saraswati Puja not being allowed to be performed at Presidency University.
A report by ETV Bharat stated that the Presidency College had not permitted the celebration of Saraswati Puja or any other festival inside the college campus 'to uphold the secular values of educational institutions'.
According to the report, the puja was held outside the campus gates, although the Eden Hindu Hostel holds a Saraswati Puja every year.
Conclusion: The claim about the iftar party being held at the Presidency University of Kolkata is false.
