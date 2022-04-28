Varanasi Students Protest, Burn BHU VC's Effigy After Iftar Party in Campus
Chief Proctor of the University, VC Kapri, stressed that the event was organised to promote Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.
Around a dozen students in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday, 27 April, staged a protest, sloganeered, and burnt an effigy of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice chancellor outside his residence after an Iftar party was organised in the Women's College inside the campus.
A video of the demonstration captured the students holding the burning effigy, and chanting 'BHU mein iftaari nahi chalegi. Vice chancellor murdabaad' (There will be no Iftaari in BHU, down with the vice chancellor).
Responding to the denunciation, the chief proctor of the university, VC Kapri, stressed that the event was organised to promote Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.
What Happened
On Wednesday evening, the Mahila Mahavidyalaya (MMV) in BHU organised an Iftar party, where Vice Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain was also present.
The fasting teachers and students of the Women's College broke their Ramzan fast and had Iftar at the event attended by top university officials.
What the Protesting Students Say
One of the protesting students, Aashirwad Dubey, denounced the party, saying that such a move was condemnable while a uniform civil code is being discussed in the country.
"While uniform civil code is being discussed in the country, Iftar party was organised in BHU in a complete departure from the normal tradition. This is condemnable and we are against it," he stated.
Meanwhile, another student who identified himself as Shubham claimed, "I have been in the university for the past 5 years and never heard about Iftar being organised in the campus. It was organised claiming that this is traditionally done every year but that's not true."
The aggravated students added that alleged that if the vice chancellor wants to attend Iftar, he should "go to Aligarh Muslim University or Jamia Millia Islamia".
Chief Proctor's Statement
The chief proctor of the university, VC Kapri, underlined that BHU is the largest university in the country, where students and teachers of different religions are in attendance, and asserted that such programmes will be organised in the future too.
"We do not have any kind of pain or sorrow. Rather, our university, its teaching and non-teaching staff will always work to take it forward," the official asserted.
Meanwhile, as per the statement, the process of identifying the protesting students is underway, and a reply will be sought. A decision can be taken only after a reply is received, the official said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.