Varanasi Students Protest, Burn BHU VC's Effigy After Iftar Party in Campus

Around a dozen students in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday, 27 April, staged a protest, sloganeered, and burnt an effigy of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice chancellor outside his residence after an Iftar party was organised in the Women's College inside the campus.

A video of the demonstration captured the students holding the burning effigy, and chanting 'BHU mein iftaari nahi chalegi. Vice chancellor murdabaad' (There will be no Iftaari in BHU, down with the vice chancellor).

Responding to the denunciation, the chief proctor of the university, VC Kapri, stressed that the event was organised to promote Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.