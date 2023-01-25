Saraswati Puja 2023: Here Is a List of Simple and Easy Decoration Ideas

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that mark the arrival of spring season.

According to Hindus, Goddess Saraswati was born on the day of Basant Panchami, and that is why it is also know as Saraswati Jayanti.

Goddess Saraswati is considered an epitome of knowledge, wisdom, and art. People offer special Saraswati Puja at home, offices, and schools to seek divine blessings for a successful life.

This year, Basant Panchami falls on Republic Day i.e., 26 January 2023.