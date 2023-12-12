Join Us On:
This Mick Jagger Quote About Performing in a Concert in Israel Is Fake!

A fake quote has been attributed to Mick Jagger about having a concert in Israel.

This Mick Jagger Quote About Performing in a Concert in Israel Is Fake!
A quote attributed to singer and member of the rock band The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, is going viral on the internet.

The quote makes the claim that the band will be organising a concert in Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel-Hamas.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, Jagger did not make any such statement.

  • This quote has been taken and altered from a spoof article published in 2013.

How did we find out the truth?: We checked Rolling Stones' website which listed the upcoming dates of their 2024 tour.

  • However, Israel was not included in the tour list.

  • We did not find any such report about Jagger making this statement.

Where did this quote originate?: We came across a spoof article shared on 24 February 2013 by Jewish Press, a US-based Jewish newspaper.

  • It stated that the Rolling Stones are planning a concert in Jerusalem on 15 April 2013.

  • The report included a statement purportedly made by Jagger which said, "We’ve been slammed and smacked and twittered a lot by the anti-Israeli side. All I can say is: anything worth doing is worth overdoing. So we decided to add a concert on Tuesday.”

  • Further, the article concluded by stating that this is a 'purim prank'.

    Purim is a Jewish holiday.

The article has been archived here.

(Source: Jewish Press/Screenshot) 

Conclusion: A fake quote is being attributed to singer Mick Jagger about The Rolling Stones organising a concert in Israel.

