The Rolling Stones' Drummer Charlie Watts Passes Away at 80
One of the greatest drummers of his generation, Watts was also a cherished husband, father and grandfather.
Legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones' drummer Charlie Watts passed away in London on Tuesday, 24 August. He was 80 years old.
His publicist Bernard Doherty released a statement saying, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," AFP reported.
Doherty added, "We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."
(With inputs from AFP.)
