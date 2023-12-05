Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Visuals of Palestinian Child Killed by Israeli Bombing Falsely Shared as 'Doll'

This video shows a five-month-old child's dead body, which is being falsely shared as a "doll".

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Visuals of Palestinian Child Killed by Israeli Bombing Falsely Shared as 'Doll'
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

(TRIGGER WARNING: VISUALS OF DECEASED CHILDREN)

A set of two videos showing a woman and an elderly man crying while holding a dead body of an infant is going viral on social media to claim that Palestinians are holding a "plastic doll" to claim a fake death of a child.

An archive of this reel can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

An archive of this reel can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The videos show family members holding the dead body of a five-month-old Palestinian child named Muhammad Hani Al-Zahar.

  • The child was killed during the Israeli airstrikes on 1 December.

Also Read

‘Fake Deaths, Staged Rescue’: False Claims Used to Question Death Toll in Gaza

‘Fake Deaths, Staged Rescue’: False Claims Used to Question Death Toll in Gaza
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The process of finding the truth:

VIDEO 1: WOMAN HOLDING THE CHILD

  • We noticed a handle written on the video, 'Omar_aldirawi' and this led us to an Instagram handle of Palestinian journalist Omar Aldirawi.

  • Aldirawi had shared the same video on 1 December and the caption stated that it showed a mother bidding farewell to her "martyred child, who was no more than five months old".

The video can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

VIDEO 1: MAN HOLDING THE CHILD

  • We noticed a watermark on the video which read, 'hani Abu rezeq'.

  • This led us to the Instagram account of another Palestinian journalist Hani Aburezeq.

  • The video was shared on 1 December, and the caption mentioned that it shows an infant killed when the Israeli forces bombed the Al-Maghraga area.

The video can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

MORE VISUALS ON GETTY IMAGES: On conducting a reverse image search along with some relevant keywords, we found several other visuals on an image stock website, Getty Images.

  • We compared the visuals from viral video with the ones on Getty Images, which can be seen here and here.

  • The caption stated that it shows the dead body of a 5-month-old Palestinian child named Muhammad Hani Al-Zahar.

  • It also adds that his mother, Asmahan Attia Al-Zahar and grandfather Attia Abu Amra brought the child to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Comparison between the viral video and the <em>Getty Images.</em></p></div>

    Comparison between the viral video and the Getty Images.

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Comparison between the viral video and the <em>Getty Images.</em></p></div>

    Comparison between the viral video and the Getty Images.

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

We have reached out to the Palestinian journalists who posted these visuals and the story will be updated once we receive a response.

Conclusion: Visuals showing a dead baby killed by the Israeli bombing is being falsely shared as Palestinians holding a "plastic doll".

Also Read

Video of Balinese Ritual Peddled as Palestinian Deaths by Israeli Airstrikes

Video of Balinese Ritual Peddled as Palestinian Deaths by Israeli Airstrikes

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Israel-Palestine   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×