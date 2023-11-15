ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Mick Jagger Visits Kolkata, Celebrates Kali Pujo & Watches Cricket at Eden

Mick Jagger shared a bunch of photos from his Kolkata visit on Instagram.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Mick Jagger Visits Kolkata, Celebrates Kali Pujo & Watches Cricket at Eden
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger had visited Kolkata during Kali Pujo. He took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from his visit. Mike was accompanied by his girlfriend Melanie and youngest son Deveraux. The singer attended England’s final match against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens on Saturday and took in the sights of the streets of Kolkata on the eve of Kali Puja.

  • 01/03

    Mick Jagger visited Kolkata during Kali Pujo.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Mick Jagger visited Kolkata during Kali Pujo.</p></div>
  • 02/03

    The Rolling Stones' frontman shared  a bunch of photos. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>The Rolling Stones' frontman shared&nbsp; a bunch of photos.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 03/03

    Mick visited some pandals.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Mick visited some pandals.</p></div>
Also Read

Mick Jagger Returns to Stage Following a Heart Valve Surgery

Mick Jagger Returns to Stage Following a Heart Valve Surgery

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Mick Jagger   Diwali 2023 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×