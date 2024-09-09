Manipur Crisis Escalates: Bloodshed in Jiribam After Rocket Attacks in Bishnupur

Keisham Ibemhal is overcome with debilitating anxiety over when and where the next bomb will fall.

Her brother-in-law narrowly escaped the rocket that hit the toilet of his house in Meitei-dominated Tronglaobi village, roughly 45 km from Imphal, in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday, 6 September.

"I am currently taking shelter at my uncle's place in Torbung. We are living in constant fear; we don't know whose house will be the next target. Despite our plight, the government has failed to provide us security," Ibemhal told The Quint.

Less than a week after drone attacks rocked Imphal West, back-to-back rocket and bomb attacks hit Bishnupur district on Friday, 6 September. In the second attack, a 78-year-old Meitei man died in the Moirang Bazar area of the district.