Video of Mamata Banerjee Calling Hinduism a ‘Dirty Religion’ Is Cropped

A video of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee is being shared on social media, where users are claiming that she called Hinduism a "ganda dharam" (dirty religion).
Among those sharing the claim was Tajinder Bagga, the National Secretary with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-affiliated group, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
At the time of writing this report, Bagga's post had gathered over 1.3 lakh views.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this clip can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: The claim is misleading, as the video is cropped.
In the longer version of the video, Banerjee can be heard calling the BJP's politics as a 'dirty religion', which goes against Hinduism.
How did we find out the truth?: A keyword search for the term 'Mamata Banerjee ganda dharm' led us to a news report by India Today.
The report mentioned that a case had been filed against Banerjee for the remark, which she had made during an Eid celebration in Kolkata in .
It further mentioned that she had targeted the BJP during the event, noting that Banerjee had "characterised the version of Hinduism espoused by the BJP as "Ganda Dharam," or "filthy religion."
Taking a cue from this, we looked for videos of the Eid celebration from 2025.
This led us to another report, a video published on India Today's verified YouTube channel on , which covered the same incident.
It mentioned that Banerjee called the BJP a 'jumla party', who were trying to incite riots.
Around 38 seconds into this video, one can hear Banerjee's remarks. She starts off by saying that those who work in the Indian Army, they only have one identity, regardless of whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian.
Speaking about Hindu mystic Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and monk Swami Vivekananda, she said that their religion was the one she believed in.
"But I intentionally do not follow this dirty religion, that these people, that this Jumla Party made. I do not follow their religion. Their religion goes against Hinduism."
Banerjee has routinely referred to the BJP as the 'jumla party' throughout this decade.
The search led us to yet another video of Banerjee's statement, which is a clear and captioned version, published by ABP News on 1 April 2025.
Here too, one can see that Banerjee referred to the BJP's politics as "dirty religion," and not Hinduism.
Recent updates: In May 2026, advocate Rinki Chaterjee Singh filed an FIR against Banerjee for her "dirty religion" remarks at the Siliguri Cyber Police Station, reported alleging that they "hurt the sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma and promoted communal disharmony," NDTV reported.
Conclusion: An old, cropped video is being shared with the misleading claim that Mamata Banerjee called Hinduism a "dirty religion."
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