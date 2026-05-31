Mamata Banerjee’s Heated Hospital Exchange After Abhishek Banerjee Attack

On 30 May 2026, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was assaulted in Sonarpur, West Bengal, while visiting the family of a party worker killed in alleged post-poll violence. Following the attack, he was taken to two private hospitals in Kolkata for medical attention. Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at one of the hospitals and engaged in a heated exchange with its CEO, alleging that political and administrative pressure was being exerted to deny her nephew proper treatment.
As reported by The Indian Express, video clips circulated on social media showed Mamata Banerjee rebuking the hospital CEO, stating, “You never treated a patient; you should be ashamed. Everybody will remember this arrogance… You are running the hospital, threatening the doctors because the BJP is in power.” She further alleged that the CEO had received “threat calls” from police and BJP leaders, warning against admitting Abhishek Banerjee.
According to Deccan Herald, BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar claimed that Mamata Banerjee pressured the hospital to admit her nephew despite medical reports indicating no significant injuries. Sarkar described the incident as an attempt to misuse medical institutions for political purposes and alleged that such actions undermine public trust in healthcare.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Mamata Banerjee told the media that both hospitals initially refused admission, citing the non-serious nature of Abhishek’s injuries. She asserted that pressure was exerted on doctors and hospital authorities regarding treatment decisions, stating, “The most disturbing aspect of today’s developments is the allegation that pressure was exerted on doctors and hospital authorities regarding the treatment of an injured patient.”
Medical staff reportedly advised observation and multiple tests for Abhishek Banerjee, but he was discharged after a few hours as coverage revealed. Mamata Banerjee questioned why he was kept under observation if hospitalisation was unnecessary and maintained that only medical professionals should decide on admission and discharge, not external authorities.
“If there was genuinely no need for hospitalisation, why was he first taken to the ITU, kept under observation for nearly two hours, and advised to undergo multiple medical tests and scans?” Mamata Banerjee asked, according to statements cited by several sources.
Details of Abhishek Banerjee’s injuries included multiple blunt injuries to the face, back, chest, and neck, with doctors recommending X-rays and scans to rule out internal complications as reporting indicated. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the attack could have been fatal if not for the helmet Abhishek was wearing at the time.
Allegations of administrative interference were echoed by party spokespersons, who stated that hospital authorities were pressured to expedite Abhishek’s discharge following statements. The hospital maintained that Abhishek’s injuries were superficial and did not warrant admission, but Mamata Banerjee insisted that the decision to discharge was influenced by external threats.
Five individuals were arrested in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, and police investigations are ongoing as details emerged. The incident has intensified political tensions in West Bengal, with both Trinamool Congress and BJP trading accusations over the violence and subsequent hospital episode.
“Politics should be fought politically. The answer to political differences cannot be violence, intimidation, weapons, or fear,” Mamata Banerjee stated, reiterating her stance on democratic values and medical autonomy.
Abhishek Banerjee later condemned the violence and thanked opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for their support as analysis showed. The Trinamool Congress has announced its intention to continue political programmes and public outreach despite the recent events.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.