Fact-Check: Action Against Schools That Dress Pupils as Santa Claus in MP? No!

Social media users have shared graphics and text, which claim that the new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that any private school that dresses its pupils up as Santa Claus for Christmas celebrations, will face action.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for more details about any such statement or announcement from CM Yadav's social media accounts or office but found nothing of this kind.
Next, we checked Madhya Pradesh's official education portal and the state government's website to look for the order or announcement, but the search did not yield relevant results.
However, we came across several news reports, such as one by Dainik Bhaskar, which mentioned a similar order being issued in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur village.
It mentioned that the district's education department had issued an order prohibiting schools from dressing pupils up as Santa Claus for Christmas Day celebrations without parental consent.
News agency ANI also reported on the order, noting that students selected by private schools to pose as Santa Claus, Christmas tree or any other characters for Christmas day celebrations "should be done only after getting written permission from their parents."
Commenting on the reason behind the order, Shajapur's District Education Officer Vivek Dubey told ANI that though most of the time such events went by without any issues, "sometimes it leads to disputes and complaints coming to us."
There was no mention of the order being applicable to the entire state of Madhya Pradesh.
Vikas Jain, an education reporter in Madhya Pradesh, confirmed to The Quint that no order pertaining to Christmas had been issued across the state.
The Quint has reached out to Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's office for his inputs and will update this article with his response as and when it is received.
Conclusion: The viral claim about MP CM Mohan Yadav announcing action against private schools for dressing pupils up as Santa Claus is false.
