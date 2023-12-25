MP Cabinet Expansion: Kailash Vijarvargiya, Prahlad Patel Among 28 Ministers

28 Bharatiya Janata Party leaders took oath as ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday, 25 December.
18 leaders took oath as Cabinet Ministers, four were administered as Ministers of State, and six others were sworn in as Ministers of State (Independent charge).
Prominent leaders who took oath today included Pradhyuman Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Singh Patel, Vishwas Sarang, Inder Singh Parmar, among others.
Vijayvargiya took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, "Today at Raj Bhavan, Bhopal, in the special presence of His Excellency @GovernorMP Shri Mangubhai Patel ji and Chief Minister Dr. @DrMohanYadav51 ji, took the oath of office and secrecy as Cabinet Minister in the Government of Madhya Pradesh."
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who took oath on 13 December, told the media on Monday outside the Raj Bhavan,
“The new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda and state party chief VD Sharma.”
In the 230-seat assembly which went to polls in November this year, the BJP emerged in a landslide victory. Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)