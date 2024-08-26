This List of People ‘Robbing Banks’ Was Not Shared in Former RBI Governor’s Book

A post is doing the rounds on social media claiming that former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Dr YV Reddy, in his book named Advice and Dissent: My Life in Public Service, listed around 28 names "who fled the country after robbing banks."
What else does the claim say?: It further alleged that the period between 2004 to 2014 was a golden period of bank robbery. The claim mentioned a supposed lines from the book where Reddy said that "the immense loot of the Gandhi family had taken the country's economy into the abyss."
(Archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.)
What is the truth?: In his book, Reddy did not mention anything about these individuals as claimed in the viral post. The book details his career journey and carries details about his tenure as the RBI governor.
How did we find that out?: Team WebQoof accessed a copy of Reddy's book Advice and Dissent: My Life in Public Service, which was published in 2017.
However, on going through the content of the book, we did not find any mention of the 28 individuals as claimed in the viral post.
The book carried details about Reddy's childhood life, his family, his career journey, and his ascension as the governor of the RBI in 2003.
Reddy also chronicled his experience working in the Fourteenth Finance Commission, which was appointed in 2013 and functioned under his chairmanship.
Conclusion: Evidently, Dr YV Reddy's did not mention the names of the people as mentioned in the viral social media post.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)