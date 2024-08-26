This List of People ‘Robbing Banks’ Was Not Shared in Former RBI Governor’s Book

A post is doing the rounds on social media claiming that former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Dr YV Reddy, in his book named Advice and Dissent: My Life in Public Service, listed around 28 names "who fled the country after robbing banks."

What else does the claim say?: It further alleged that the period between 2004 to 2014 was a golden period of bank robbery. The claim mentioned a supposed lines from the book where Reddy said that "the immense loot of the Gandhi family had taken the country's economy into the abyss."