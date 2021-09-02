Image of Aaj Tak's Tweet on 'BJP Apologising to Gandhi Family' is Fake!

On carefully looking at the viral screenshot, we noticed that the format is similar to the view seen on desktop. We also compared it to the view seen on TweetDeck, Android and iOS to highlight the difference.

The elements such as a comma between the date and year can be seen in viral image and Aaj Tak's tweet viewed on desktop, but not in the TweetDeck view.

Also, the horizontal placement of the three dots is identical in desktop view and the viral image.