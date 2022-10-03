RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ Video on Safety Tips Against UPI Fraud is Edited

A video of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das talking about protecting oneself from financial fraud in case their phone gets stolen, by managing digital wallets such as Google Pay, PayTM, and PhonePe, is being widely shared on social media.

However, this video is altered. We found that the visuals of Das’ address were taken from a 2021 video, the audio detailing the process of protecting one’s wallets has been taken from a video uploaded by a content creator Mausam Nagpal

Both these videos have been merged to make it appear as if the Governor was sharing this information.