Edited Screenshot Shared To Predict BJP Majority in 2023 Karnataka Elections

A screenshot purportedly showing a survey by ABP News, related to the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka is being shared on social media.

Polling is scheduled for 10 May in the state this year and the results are set to by announced on 13 May.

What are users claiming?: Social media users are sharing the screenshot, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to secure 115-127 seats by ABP's opinion polls, whereas Congress is expected to get 68-80 seats.