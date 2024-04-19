No, This Image Does Not Show People Fleeing Israel Amid Conflict With Iran

Amid the Iran-Israel armed conflict, an image is being circulated to claim that it shows thousands of Jewish families gathered at the Ben Gurion Airport in Israel who are fleeing the country.
What have users said?: The image is going viral with a caption that said, "Media sources report: Right now, Ben Gurion Airport in Israel is witnessing a mass exodus as tens of thousands of Jewish families flee Israel to their countries of origin."
What is the truth?: This viral image dates back to April 2022 and shows people gathered in the departure hall of the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover.
What led us to the truth?: Team WebQoof used the help of Google Lens to find the source of the image, which directed us to a news report published by Times of Israel.
The report said that the Israel Airports Authority warned passengers about the delay in flights over the holiday of Passover.
This was because of the number of travelers expected to pass through the airport on a daily basis.
It mentioned that around 73,000 Israelis were expected to travel amid the pandemic as they got the chance to travel for the first time in almost two years.
Taking this forward, we executed a search using TinEye that led us to the same image shared on a website named 'Flash 90'.
According to the details available, the image depicted people gathered at the airport ahead of the Jewish holiday. It was attributed to one Avshalom Sassoni.
Conclusion: It is clear that the image used to claim that Jewish families are leaving Israel amid the country's conflict with Iran is not only old, but also unrelated.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)