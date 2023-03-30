Israel Protests: What Indian, Global Missions Joining Anti-Netanyahu Movt Means?

Widespread agitation and clashes between the people and security forces have brought the country to a standstill. Protests have cut across all sections of society. Histradut, the largest Union of workers called a strike that closed down Ben-Gurion airport, Israel’s major international gateway. Doctors and nurses restricted themselves to attending to emergency cases only.

Netanyahu had to sack his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant who opposed the law. Mounting countrywide protests forced Netanyahu to stay the implementation of the controversial law which was passed by the Knesset, where the coalition extreme right-wing government led by him has a thin majority.

Netanyahu became the PM for an unprecedented sixth time after the last election in November 2022, the fourth in five years, after forging a successful coalition of some extremist, far-right, and ultra-religious political parties, considered 'fringe groups' in Israeli politics. Several controversial politicians were appointed by Netanyahu in his Cabinet, including Bezalel Smotrich as Finance Minister.

Smotrich's radical beliefs include expanding supporter of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, denying the existence of Palestinians, and opposing a Palestine State. He has been accused of inciting hatred against the Arabs who are citizens of Israel. Another right-wing radical, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Minister for National Security, who has chanted "death to Arabs" in the past and was convicted of inciting racism and supporting a terrorist organisation.

Ben-Gvir courted controversy by visiting the Dome of Rock and speaking against the status quo that led to public censure by the US government. He has banned the public display of the Palestinian flag and wants to amend gun laws to help Israelis bear firearms. He has pledged to Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank which nibble away at Palestinian land and makes a two-state solution more and more difficult.

Meanwhile in India, protesting against Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform, members from Israeli embassy have participated in a strike by Histradut. Officials in India and world over will remain on it until called off.