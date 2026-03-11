No, This Video Doesn’t Show Ish Sodhi Tearing up at Indian National Anthem

A video of New Zealand bowler Inderbir Singh Sodhi, also known as Ish Sodhi, tearing up is being widely shared on social media, days after the team played and lost against their Indian counterpart in the 2025 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

What is the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that Sodhi, who was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, got sentimental when the Indian national anthem played before the final match of the tournament started.