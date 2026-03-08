T20 World Cup Final, India vs New Zealand: A Game Which Should Not Have a Loser

In the immediate aftermath of the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup final, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham tweeted: "Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy."

Neesham had taken three wickets in that final against England. Yet New Zealand lost — in a Super Over. Two years later, he featured in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup against Australia. New Zealand lost again. And only a year ago, they were beaten by India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.