T20 World Cup: ‘Tell Him to Say Something New’ — Suryakumar Responds to Santner

The concoction of an ICC event’s final featuring India, and the opposition leader expressing his desire his silence the 1 lakh strong crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, has had a second instalment to it today. Ahead of his team’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final clash against India, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner echoed Pat Cummins’ statement from 18 November 2023, by stating the goal is to silence the Ahmedabad crowd.
Suryakumar Yadav had featured in that 2023 ODI World Cup final, and finished on the losing side. Now leading his team, he is determined to change the Ahmedabad narrative. During the pre-match press conference, the Indian captain was asked to respond to Santner’s comment.
He replied:
Everyone is coming and saying the same line — tell him to say something new now. The mood in the camp is very relaxed, very happy obviously. It's a special feeling leading such a wonderful side at home soil, that too at such a wonderful stadium. It's a special feeling and everyone is very excited for it.Suryakumar Yadav
‘It Will Be a Good Game’
It has been less than a couple of months since India handed New Zealand a 4-1 bashing in a five-match T20I series. Albeit, like almost always, a rejuvenated New Zealand has turned up at the T20 World Cup — who recently decimated an unbeaten South Africa side by 10 wickets in the semi-final.
On being asked to assess his opposition, Yadav stated:
I haven't seen their matches. I don't watch cricket matches on TV. But we played them recently before the World Cup. I think the team is similar. They must have changed a little. The last game was 95% the same team. But they've been playing good cricket. They played here and then went to Sri Lanka to play. They've been playing good cricket. We are also playing well, and I'm sure it will be a good game tomorrow.Suryakumar Yadav
The Shoes Are Mine, but the Footsteps Were of Rohit Sharma’
Should India win tomorrow, they will script a couple of records — becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, and the first time to win a home T20 World Cup.
Reflecting on his captaincy journey, which commenced when Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from this format following a triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, Yadav said:
The shoes are mine, but the footsteps were his only. It was not difficult. The way, where he left, I got to learn a lot of things from him when I was playing under him. So I also followed the same strategy, same funda, going into the dressing room with the experience of Gautam. Obviously, his experience was also very vital. And where he left in 2024, I played a lot of cricket with him. I know how he worked. I tried to implement the same things with a few thoughts of mine as well. It has worked really well. Hopefully it is going really well. It goes really well tomorrow also and for many more years to come.Suryakumar Yadav
Elaborating on what he is feeling ahead of the match, the captain said:
It is obviously a special feeling that I'm going to lead tomorrow, and as I said, leading such a wonderful side into a final. That too at home soil. It is always a special feeling. Very excited. Of course there are nerves. There will be butterflies in the stomach but as I always say, where there is no pressure, no fun. I am also very excited and all the boys and support staff, everyone. I am sure the whole of India is excited for tomorrow. We just want to keep everything very simple, not too complicate. We have been trying to do a lot of good things, trying to continue the same things. I think six years, has been a very long journey for me. As I said, again, leading India, that too in such a big event, big occasion. I am very happy. Very happy for my family also and everyone.Suryakumar Yadav
‘If He Can, Gautam Gambhir Will Come Out to Bat Himself’
Like Yadav, Gautam Gambhir also assumed a major responsibility a couple of years ago — that, of the head coach of the Indian cricket team. While he often has been criticised for India’s harrowing performances in red-ball cricket, the team has been nearly flawless in white-ball competitions. Having already won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Gambhir could secure his second multi-nation event as a coach.
Speaking about his influence, Yadav said:
If he can, he would wear the pads and come out to bat himself. For people who have won the World Cups for India, their mantra has always been that this is a sport in which you have to take everyone's contribution. You won't win a tournament because of one or two players. As you can see, if you look at it from the start, or when we played the Zimbabwe game, every player contributed. After that, we played the next game, same against West Indies, and even in the semifinal also, every player contributed. So they always focus on this. If there is a batting department in team sport, then all batsmen's contribution is necessary. And the main thing is that they have removed that personal milestone thing from the team. No one will focus much on personal milestone. It's a team game. If someone goes to play - for example in the last game, Tilak scored 21 runs in 7 balls. If someone plays a knock like this or if someone scored 8 runs in 5 balls. That is almost similar to what someone gets a 50 or someone gets a 100. That is as important. Like in the last game, we won with 7 runs. So you never know, someone scored 7 or 10 runs in 3-4 balls might have made that impact. So, they focus on all these things. I mean, nothing is more important for them than team goal. So, what is important for the team - if someone wants to score a six on his first ball, then he should. And if he wants to play some other game, then he should. So, that's the theory in this team. I think that's what spreads positivity and creates a better environment in this team.Suryakumar Yadav