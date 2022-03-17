ADVERTISEMENT

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

Puns such as "Mutter of concern" and "Give peas a chance" started making the rounds on Twitter.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPS Officer Arun Bothra shares photo of suitcase full of peas.</p></div>
i

Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra was asked to open his suitcase while travelling from the Jaipur airport on 16 March. His bag was full of peas, 40 kgs to be precise, and a picture of the bag shared on Twitter has gone viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bothra is the Transport Commissioner of Odisha, and had apparently taken a flight to Jaipur to buy peas from there because of how cheap they are. He tweeted about how his suitcase was asked to be opened, and the picture has cracked up many users online.

"Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," he wrote while sharing a picture of the same.

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Twitter started flooding with "mutter" (hindi name for peas) and other puns, and it's safe to say the reactions were gold. Check them out here:

Also Read

Pakistani Cricketer Diana Baig Raps 'Apna Time Aayega'; Impresses Netizens

Pakistani Cricketer Diana Baig Raps 'Apna Time Aayega'; Impresses Netizens

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×