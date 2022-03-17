Suitcase Full of Peas Found at Jaipur Airport Leaves Twitter in Splits
Puns such as "Mutter of concern" and "Give peas a chance" started making the rounds on Twitter.
Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra was asked to open his suitcase while travelling from the Jaipur airport on 16 March. His bag was full of peas, 40 kgs to be precise, and a picture of the bag shared on Twitter has gone viral.
Bothra is the Transport Commissioner of Odisha, and had apparently taken a flight to Jaipur to buy peas from there because of how cheap they are. He tweeted about how his suitcase was asked to be opened, and the picture has cracked up many users online.
"Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," he wrote while sharing a picture of the same.
Twitter started flooding with "mutter" (hindi name for peas) and other puns, and it's safe to say the reactions were gold. Check them out here:
