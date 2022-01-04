Stampede-Like Situation at Congress-Led Marathon for Girls in Bareilly
Congress' Supriya Aron asked: "What happened to pilgrims in Vaishno Devi? It is a human tendency to stay ahead."
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
A stampede-like situation erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday, 4 January, during a marathon organised by a Congress leader. The marathon was part of the party's "ladki hun, lad sakti hun (women can fight)" election campaign.
The visuals also showed that the girls had amassed in large numbers, with little adherence to COVID protocol, despite the rising number of cases in the state.
Meanwhile, reacting to the situation, Congress leader Supriya Aron said:
"What happened to pilgrims in Vaishno Devi? It is a human tendency to stay ahead. And these are young children…schoolgirls…so a little bit of running will happen."
Further, Aron added: "I request my brothers in the media...if anyone has been hurt, I want to say sorry on behalf of the Congress."
With the Assembly elections round the corner, all political parties are attempting to woo female voters, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now launching new schemes, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) attempting to highlight its women-centric initiatives.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.