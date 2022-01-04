ADVERTISEMENT

Stampede-Like Situation at Congress-Led Marathon for Girls in Bareilly

Congress' Supriya Aron asked: "What happened to pilgrims in Vaishno Devi? It is a human tendency to stay ahead."

A stampede-like situation erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday, 4 January, during a marathon organised by a Congress leader. The marathon was part of the party's "ladki hun, lad sakti hun (women can fight)" election campaign.

The visuals also showed that the girls had amassed in large numbers, with little adherence to COVID protocol, despite the rising number of cases in the state.

All Parties Want UP Elections on Time, With COVID Protocols: Election Commission

Meanwhile, reacting to the situation, Congress leader Supriya Aron said:

"What happened to pilgrims in Vaishno Devi? It is a human tendency to stay ahead. And these are young children…schoolgirls…so a little bit of running will happen."

Further, Aron added: "I request my brothers in the media...if anyone has been hurt, I want to say sorry on behalf of the Congress."

With the Assembly elections round the corner, all political parties are attempting to woo female voters, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now launching new schemes, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) attempting to highlight its women-centric initiatives.

Amid War of Words Between BJP-Congress, Anti-Conversion Bill Passed in Karnataka

