Did Hotstar Win ‘Streaming Rights’ for Anant-Radhika’s Wedding? No, It’s Satire!

There is no evidence to prove that Hotstar has indeed bagged the rights to stream the duo's wedding.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A claim is doing the rounds on social media platforms stating that OTT platform Hotstar has won the 'streaming rights' for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

What do viral posts say?: The text in the graphic further said that the auction was organised by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

There is no evidence to prove that Hotstar has indeed bagged the rights to stream the duo's wedding.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The post had garnered over 8 lakh views on the platform. You can view archives of similar such claims here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: As of when this report was being written, there was no evidence to prove that Hotstar indeed had bagged the said streaming rights.

  • Additionally, we found that the claim originated from a satirical website.

How did we find that out?: On performing a keyword search using the words given on the claim, we came across an article published on a website named 'The Fauxy'.

  • It mentioned that Hotstar has won the streaming rights for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

  • The article also carried a purported quote from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the streaming platform.



The article was published on 29 June.

(Source: The Fauxy/Screenshot)

About the website: When we went through the website, we found a disclaimer which said that it is a "satirical web portal." It further mentioned that the material published on the portal is based on fiction.



The disclaimer was found at the bottom of the website.

(Source: The Fauxy/Screenshot)

  • Team WebQoof noticed that the website regularly posts such satirical articles about different public figures and incidents.



The portal regularly uploads satirical website.

(Source: The Fauxy/Screenshot)

No news reports or information available: A keyword search on Google did not return any credible news reports supporting the claim that Hotstar has indeed made such a deal. Moreover, we did not any supporting evidence in the public forum as well.

Conclusion: The claim of Hotstar winning the streaming rights of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding originates from a satirical website.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Mukesh Ambani   Fact Check   Webqoof 

