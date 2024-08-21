Jharkhand: On Champai Soren’s Rebellion and the Implications if He Joins BJP

The recent rebellion by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is a worrying development for the party as it gears up for the upcoming assembly elections. As a symbol of leadership stability under Shibu Soren, the JMM has prided itself on its unity.

Champai Soren’s dissent, however, signals a deepening rift surfacing at such a crucial time, which could deter voters who seek political stability and confidence in their leadership. Moreover, the potential loss of his veteran experience could be another significant blow to the JMM.