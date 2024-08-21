Jharkhand: On Champai Soren’s Rebellion and the Implications if He Joins BJP

The recent rebellion by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is a worrying development for the party as it gears up for the upcoming assembly elections. As a symbol of leadership stability under Shibu Soren, the JMM has prided itself on its unity.
Champai Soren’s dissent, however, signals a deepening rift surfacing at such a crucial time, which could deter voters who seek political stability and confidence in their leadership. Moreover, the potential loss of his veteran experience could be another significant blow to the JMM.
A key figure in the Jharkhand statehood movement, he has been a guiding force within the party, bringing invaluable wisdom to its political strategies. His departure would strip the JMM of an essential asset, particularly as it navigates the complexities of the upcoming elections.
Champai Soren’s public accusations against the party leadership for alleged humiliation add further damage to the JMM’s image. Such public dissent can demoralise the party cadre and paint the JMM as a party that disregards its senior members, potentially alienating voters who sympathise with Soren’s plight.
Known as the Kolhan Tiger, Champai wields considerable influence in the Kolhan region, a crucial battleground with 14 assembly seats. His shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could lead to a significant realignment of the tribal vote bank, tipping the scales in favour of the BJP and posing a serious threat to the JMM’s electoral prospects.
A Brief Profile
Champai Soren, often also revered as the Jharkhand Tiger, stands as a towering figure in the political arena of Jharkhand. His political journey began in 1991 when he was elected as an MLA in Bihar’s Legislative Assembly, representing Seraikella—a seat he has held with unyielding dedication, even after Jharkhand emerged as a separate state in 2000.
Soren’s political career is deeply intertwined with the Jharkhand statehood movement, and his close association with JMM patriarch Shibu Soren, known affectionately as ‘Guruji,’ has been instrumental in his rise. Over the years, Champai Soren has held various crucial portfolios, including Transport and the Welfare of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Backward Classes.
His contributions have not just been limited to his ministerial roles; as a seven-time MLA from Seraikella, Soren has earned the respect and trust of the tribal communities, cementing his place as a leader who genuinely cares for their welfare.
In 2024, Soren briefly served as the seventh Chief Minister of Jharkhand, a tenure marked by significant challenges following the arrest of the former Chief Minister Hemant Soren who is also the executive president of JMM. Despite the turbulence, his leadership was characterised by a strong commitment to administrative reforms and a vigilant approach to governance.
The Tribal Vote
Champai Soren’s rebellion against the JMM leadership is more than a personal vendetta; it exposes the deep fractures within the party’s core. His dissent stems from the perceived humiliation he faced after being ousted from his brief tenure as Chief Minister to make way for Hemant Soren’s return.
This unceremonious removal sparked a public outcry from Champai Soren, who detailed the “insults and contempt” he endured from his own party members.
Despite warnings from party loyalists about testing Champai Soren’s loyalty, the internal discord between Hemant and Champai has only deepened, exacerbated by the absence of central executive meetings and a growing lack of communication within the party.
With the BJP’s history of exploiting internal party conflicts, Champai Soren’s rebellion presents them with an opportunity to construct a narrative that could resonate with the tribal electorate. If the BJP succeeds in portraying JMM as a party that disrespects even its senior tribal leaders, it could severely undermine JMM’s appeal to its most loyal voter base.
The BJP's tribal appropriation has been happening for a while now, seen most significantly in the selection of Draupadi Murmu as India's first tribal president. The reach-out was also evident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 78th Independence Day speech.
Will History Repeat Itself?
With 81 assembly seats at stake, history shows how critical party unity is to electoral success. In the 2019 elections, JMM won 30 seats, a significant increase from 2014, with Congress securing 16. The upcoming election will again see JMM and Congress pitted against the BJP, which saw a sharp decline in the previous election.
However, this unity is threatened by growing discontent among JMM supporters, particularly due to the perceived highhandedness of Shibu Soren’s family—a recurring issue that has triggered rebellions in 2000, 2012, and other times.
Champai's accusations concerning Hemant's authoritarian leadership echo these past grievances. If this rebellion is not swiftly addressed, it risks alienating a significant section of tribal voters, who have been the backbone of the party’s support.
Champai's role in the Jharkhand statehood movement was pivotal, and any disrespect towards him will only reinforce the narrative that JMM has devolved into a dynastic party disconnected from its original cause and its people. Hemant Soren must act now to ensure history does not repeat itself.
Advantage BJP?
The BJP has become a significant force in Jharkhand since 2014. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 12 seats, while the JMM secured only two. In 2019, the BJP won 12 out of 14 seats, with the JMM again winning only two. However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP's tally decreased to 9 seats, while the JMM's increased to five.
If the rebellion continues, Champai Soren's decision to join the BJP or not may not matter.
The BJP will still gain three clear narratives: corruption allegations against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his father Shibu Soren, dynastic politics, and the JMM's perceived anti-tribal stance. These issues are pertinent and sensitive in Jharkhand, and the BJP's prominence will likely impact the 2024 state assembly election.
This rebellion can also lead to the BJP playing two emotional cards: one, highlighting the jail term of Hemant Soren to showcase their tough stance on corruption, and two, portraying Champai Soren's exclusion as a disrespect to a prominent tribal leader. Will it work?
(The author, a columnist and research scholar, teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata. He tweets at @sayantan_gh. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)