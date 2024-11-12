2021 Video of Hemant Soren Promising Free Shrouds in Jharkhand Viral as Recent

A video showing Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren promising that the state with provide free 'kafans' (shrouds) is going viral online ahead of the state assembly elections.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google and this led us to several reports from May 2021.
Reports shared by Navbharat Times and Times Now carried the same video as used in the viral post.
The video shows him specifying that the state will provide free shrouds for everyone during the second phase of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021.
He further mentions that due to COVID-19 restrictions, several shops providing shrouds are closed due which people are facing problems.
Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also slammed Soren regarding this move and mentioned that he should have "concentrated on providing free medicines instead."
Moreover, we did not find any recent reports about Soren passing this statement ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections, which are scheduled from 13 to 20 November.
Conclusion: An old video from 2021 showing Hemant Soren promising free shrouds to the citizens of Jharkhand is being falsely linked to the upcoming assembly elections.
