26-Year-old Lynched on Suspicion of Cattle Theft in Tripura, Two Arrested

A 26-year-old man named Liton Miah was lynched by a mob on suspicion of cattle theft in Tarapukar village of Tripura’s Dhanpur Assembly constituency on Tuesday, 29 March.
Two people, Sentu Debnath and Amal Chandra Das, were later arrested after the victim’s father lodged a complaint.
A senior police official of Jatrapur police station said that Litan Miah was badly beaten up early morning at Baramura on the suspicion that he tried to steal cattle. Miah later died on his way to a hospital.
Police were informed of the incident on Tuesday morning, when villagers informed the police of having apprehended a cattle thief.
“He was referred to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala and died on the way,” the police official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
A large group of people later gathered and blocked the road close to Dhanpur, which is also the home turf of Opposition leader Manik Sarkar, and the locality of Union Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik.
