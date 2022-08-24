'Something Fishy Going On': Sonali Phogat's Last Phone Call to Her Sister
The BJP leader's kin refused to believe that she died of a heart attack, and demanded a CBI probe in the matter.
"My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack," said Rupesh, the sister of Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa earlier this week.
"I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and that something fishy is going on. Later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up," Rupesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Phogat had reportedly gone to Goa for a shoot for two days. The 41-year-old actor-politician had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday, after which she was taken to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district, where she was declared brought dead.
'She Had No Medical Problems'
However, her kin claims that she didn't have any medical issues and it was not possible for her to have died of a heart attack.
"My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," she said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi, however, said that Phogat's death was due to a heart attack. "Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on. We will form a panel of doctors," he said.
The Haryana BJP had fielded Phogat as its candidate for the Adampur seat in the 2019 Assembly elections in the state. In a conversation with The Quint in 2019, she said that she was a farmer's daughter and had been a member of the BJP for 12 years.
(With inputs from ANI.)
