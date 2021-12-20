Five of Family Found Dead in Haryana’s Hisar District
It seemed that Kumar, who used to run a business of printing wedding cards, had been hit by a vehicle.
Five members of a family were found dead in their home in Haryana’s Hisar district on Monday, 20 December.
As per an initial probe, the police have suggested that the head of the family killed himself after killing his wife and three children, news agency PTI reported.
Police said villagers from Nangthala found the body of 43-year-old Ramesh Kumar on Barwala road on Nangthala’s outskirts in the morning.
It seemed that Kumar, who used to run a business of printing wedding cards, had been hit by a vehicle.
A villager told the police in his complaint, “But when we went to his house to inform his family about the incident, no one responded. On going inside, we found four members of the family dead. There were injury marks on their heads and other parts of the bodies,” Hindustan Times reported.
The bodies of Kumar’s wife Sunita (35), their two daughters aged 14 years and 12 years, and the 10-year-old son were recovered and sent for post-mortem, PTI reported.
Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar was quoted as saying, “We are probing whether the man killed his family before committing suicide or if someone plotted the murders. A forensic science laboratory team is collecting evidence.”
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.