Kanwar Yatra: 20 Violent Incidents Involving Kanwariyas Took Place in 4 States

The Kanwar Yatra came to an end on 2 August. The Yatra, which lasted about two weeks, witnessed at least 20 documented cases of violence.

While in one case, the Kanwariyas were attacked by locals, the other 19 incidents are all of Kanwariyas indulging in violence - from the attack on a Sikh outfit's school bus in Haryana's Fatehabad, to the targeting of a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and forced entry into a female bathing area at a religious place in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

Then there was the case of Mohit, an E-rickshaw driver who died five days after he was beaten up by Kanwariyas in UP's Muzaffarnagar. While the police says he died due to illness, Mohit's family claims he died due to the injuries he faced in the assault by Kanwariyas.

What are the 20 instances of violence that took place during the Kanwar Yatra?

Where did they take place?

What are the reasons behind this?

We'll try and answer these questions in this piece.