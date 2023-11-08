ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Video Game Simulation Peddled as Hamas Attacking Israeli Tanks in Gaza

This video has been created using Arma 3, and does not show a real incident from Gaza.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Video Game Simulation Peddled as Hamas Attacking Israeli Tanks in Gaza
A video which shows missiles destroying several tanks is being shared with a claim stating that it shows Hamas attacking Israeli tanks and United States Delta Forces in Gaza.

What are users saying?: Those sharing the video have said, "10 Minutes Ago! Hamas' Kornet missiles destroyed Israeli tanks and US Delta Forces entering Gaza."

The link to the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(You can view links to similar claims here and here.)

What is the truth?: The video has been created using Arma 3, a video game simulation, and does not show a real incident.

How did we find that out?: A keyword search on Google directed us to the same video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel named 'PRO LRR'.

  • It was uploaded on 29 October and was titled "10 Minutes Ago! Hamas' Kornet missiles destroyed Israeli tanks and US Delta Forces entering Gaza."

  • The video's description mentioned that the video is a virtual game simulation and has been generated using Arma 3.

  • It further said, "We simulate articles that appear in the news."

The video was a simulation and does not show a real incident.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Comparing the visuals: On comparing keyframes from the viral video to the one uploaded on YouTube, we found that both of them are the same and have been generated using Arma 3.

(Swipe right to view all comparisons.)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.</p></div>

    A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.

    (Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.</p></div>

    A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.

    (Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Video simulations falsely linked to Israel-Hamas war: The Quint has previously fact-checked similar videos that went viral on social media platforms as real incidents. However, all of them were generated using Arma 3. You can some of our reports here, here, and here.

Conclusion: It is clear that the video has been generated using Arma 3 and does not show a real incident of Hamas attacking Israeli tanks.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Fact Check   Israel-Palestine   Webqoof 

