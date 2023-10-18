ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Video Game Simulation Peddled as Sniper Killing Hamas Fighters

The video has been created using a video game simulator named Arma 3 and does not show a real incident.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video which shows a sniper killing several armed people is going viral on the internet with a claim that it shows Hamas fighters being killed with high range weapons.

  • The claim comes amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "Hamas terrorists are killed with these types of weapons. He is dying without even knowing where the firing is coming from (sic)."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(You can archives of similar posts here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The video shows a military simulation created using Arma 3, a video game simulator, and does not show a real incident.

What led us to the truth?: We divided the video into several keyframes using a video verification tool, InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them.

  • The search directed us to the longer version of the same video, which was posted on a YouTube channel named 'Markus Ram'.

  • The video was uploaded on 9 October and was titled, "Sniper 🇮🇱 Israel kills Hamas fighters."

  • Its description said, "PC military simulation created with Arma 3."

  • The 'About' section of the YouTube channel, when translated to English said, "SNIPER Computer simulations that are fun."

The channel has existed since July 2019.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • We also found that the channel regularly posts such kind of content, some of which can be found here and here.

  • Team WebQoof has reached out to the channel and the report will be updated as and when a response is received.

Recent updates on Israel-Hamas war: A report in Anadolu Agency — a news agency — said that more than 4,200 people have been killed as per the United Nations.

  • The international body also said over one million people have been displaced in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Conclusion: A video simulation is being shared on the internet with a false claim stating that it shows a real incident of a sniper killing Hamas fighters.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Fact Check   Israel-Palestine   Webqoof 

