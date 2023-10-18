Fact-Check: Video Game Simulation Peddled as Sniper Killing Hamas Fighters

A video which shows a sniper killing several armed people is going viral on the internet with a claim that it shows Hamas fighters being killed with high range weapons.
The claim comes amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "Hamas terrorists are killed with these types of weapons. He is dying without even knowing where the firing is coming from (sic)."
What led us to the truth?: We divided the video into several keyframes using a video verification tool, InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them.
The search directed us to the longer version of the same video, which was posted on a YouTube channel named 'Markus Ram'.
The video was uploaded on 9 October and was titled, "Sniper 🇮🇱 Israel kills Hamas fighters."
Its description said, "PC military simulation created with Arma 3."
The 'About' section of the YouTube channel, when translated to English said, "SNIPER Computer simulations that are fun."
Recent updates on Israel-Hamas war: A report in Anadolu Agency — a news agency — said that more than 4,200 people have been killed as per the United Nations.
The international body also said over one million people have been displaced in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
Conclusion: A video simulation is being shared on the internet with a false claim stating that it shows a real incident of a sniper killing Hamas fighters.
