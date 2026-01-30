How Grok’s Viral 'Bikini' Trend Exposed Alarming Gaps in AI Safety & Regulation

Ever since Musk took over X and monetised reach and virality for paying subscribers, the platform has been overrun with bots and ‘hot takes’. These divisive posts and ‘rage bait’ also drive engagement, prompting an increasing number of users who felt incentivised to create, share, and engage with content that went against X’s own policies.

This ‘bikini’ trend followed X’s policy, where users had monetary motivation to chase higher engagement, despite the problematic content that it was sharing. While NCN/NCII goes against X’s policies, subscribers who expected to receive payouts kept sharing this content without facing action.

X’s environment quickly signalled to users that pushing limits was acceptable, even encouraged. When Grok showed signs of being permissive, users quickly treated it as a playground for testing how far they could go. This is something, Nwachukwu said, should have been tested and fixed by xAI through “red teaming,” and not on a public platform.

The platform’s culture resulted in sexualised image manipulation that didn't feel as socially risky on X in the way it might have on more tightly moderated platforms. Users ended up generating increasingly risque content for virality, shock value, and producing more extreme results.